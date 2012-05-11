BANGKOK May 11 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top
energy firm, reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly net profit
on Friday thanks to higher income from its upstream exploration
unit, rising gas sales and improved margin for oil products.
PTT, Asia Pacific's third-biggest listed oil and gas firm by
market value, posted a January-March net profit of 37.4 billion
baht ($1.20 billion), up from a revised 34.9 billion a year
earlier and higher than the 36.8 billion baht forecast by 10
analysts polled by Reuters.
Thailand's most valuable company runs the country's gas
pipeline monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas
exploration, petrochemical and refinery businesses.
It ranks behind PetroChina and Sinopec
in market value among oil and gas companies in Asia.
($1 =31.12 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)