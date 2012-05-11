BANGKOK May 11 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top energy firm, reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday thanks to higher income from its upstream exploration unit, rising gas sales and improved margin for oil products.

PTT, Asia Pacific's third-biggest listed oil and gas firm by market value, posted a January-March net profit of 37.4 billion baht ($1.20 billion), up from a revised 34.9 billion a year earlier and higher than the 36.8 billion baht forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

Thailand's most valuable company runs the country's gas pipeline monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration, petrochemical and refinery businesses.

It ranks behind PetroChina and Sinopec in market value among oil and gas companies in Asia.

($1 =31.12 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)