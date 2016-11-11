BANGKOK Nov 11 PTT Pcl, Thailand's
largest energy company, reported a stronger-than-expected
third-quarter net profit on Friday, boosted by a robust
performance from its gas and oil businesses, lower gas costs and
foreign exchange gains.
Net profit came in at 26.97 billion baht ($762.51 million)
for July-September, exceeding the average 25 billion baht
forecast by nine analysts polled by Reuters.
This compared with loss of 26.6 billion a year earlier when
it booked an impairment loss of nearly 50 billion baht,
according to a statement.
A gradual decline in gas costs following a drop in global
oil prices helped its net profit to increase by 8.4 percent on
the previous quarter, PTT said.
Benchmark Dubai crude prices stood at $43.2 a barrel in the
third quarter, down 13 percent from a year earlier.
Oil prices dropped on Friday as the market refocused on a
persistent fuel supply overhang that it is not expected to
stabilise unless OPEC and other producers make a significant
output cut.
PTT's profit from its natural gas business, which accounted
for 36 percent of operating income, doubled to 15 billion baht,
while earnings from petrochemical and refining business jumped
87 percent on year.
PTT has stakes in three of six oil refineries in Thailand.
It also posted an income of 1.16 billion baht from
investments versus 263 million baht a year earlier, and foreign
exchange gains of 2.36 billion baht, versus a loss of 6.9
billion a year earlier.
PTT, also Thailand's largest biggest company by market
value, is expected to produce strong earnings in the fourth
quarter as its core gas business should benefit from the low
level of gas costs and its oil retail business will enjoy
improved margins.
Before the earnings announcement, PTT shares closed down
1.76 percent, while the main Thai index was 1.3 percent
lower.
($1 = 35.3700 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merriman)