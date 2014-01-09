BANGKOK Jan 9 A senior official from Thailand's top energy firm, PTT Pcl, denied a media report on Thursday that the company was bidding for Royal Dutch Shell's Australian service stations.

"We are not getting involved in the deal. We are doing nothing," the official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

The Australian Financial Review reported state-controlled PTT was among three consortia bidding for Shell's Australian petrol stations in a A$3 billion ($2.67 billion) auction.

Private equity firm TPG is bidding with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Kuwait Investment Authority, the newspaper reported, while Macquarie Group was bidding with PTT, it said, and oil trader Vitol was working with the Abu Dhabi Investment Council.