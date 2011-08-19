BANGKOK Aug 19 Thailand's top energy firm, PTT Pcl , said on Friday it had signed an agreement with affiliate IRPC Pcl to look into investing about 6 billion baht ($200 million) in a solar power plant with capacity of 50-90 megawatts.

PTT said in a statement it would take six months to complete the study and it put the project in the context of its aim to secure long-term energy reserves for the country.

This is the first time state-owned PTT, the country's most valuable company, has shown interest in solar power.

It has said it aimed to boost its generating capacity to 6,000 megawatts in the next 10 years from 700 MW.

In February, PTT bought a 25 percent stake in the Xayaburi hydropower project in Laos, but the $3.5 billion dam project may be delayed after representatives of four lower Mekong countries -- Laos, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia -- failed to reach agreement on construction of the 1,285-megawatt power plant.

At 0320 GMT, PTT shares were down 1.8 percent, in line with a 1.1 percent fall in the broad index . IRPC fell 0.9 percent. ($1 = 29.87 Baht)

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)