BANGKOK, Sept 1 Top Thai energy firm PTT Pcl
said it would make a proposal to the Vietnamese
government to build a $20 billion refinery and petrochemical
complex, revised down from an earlier project discussed two
years ago.
State-controlled PTT will meet with Vietnam's prime minister
this month to present its project proposal, PTT Chief Executive
Pailin Chuchottaworn told reporters on Monday.
The complex has been designed to help meet Vietnam's
domestic demand for oil products and boost its exports.
PTT has studied the possibilities of investing in central
Vietnam for over two years. The value of the project was reduced
from a previous estimate of $28.7 billion after the Vietnamese
government issued a licence for a new refinery in northern
Vietnam. The planned capacity of PTT's oil refinery has been cut
by 40 percent from an initial 660,000 barrels per day.
The project, which requires investment of about 600 billion
baht ($18.8 billion), now includes a 400,000 bpd refinery and
olefins and aromatic petrochemical plants, Atikom Terbsiri, PTT
senior executive vice president, said.
The construction of the refinery is scheduled to be
completed by 2021, and most of products will serve domestic
demand in Vietnam, Atikom added.
The petrochemical complex will have an annual production
capacity of 2.9 million tonnes of olefins and 2 million tonnes
of aromatic products, and most of the petrochemical products
will be exported.
Demand for refined oil products in Vietnam is expected to
rise by 5-6 percent a year from about 300,000 bpd now, Atikom
said, adding that PTT will hold about 40 percent of the project,
while the rest will be owned by strategic partners.
($1 = 31.9700 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jane Baird)