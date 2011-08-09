BANGKOK Aug 9 Thailand's PTT Aromatics and Refining Pcl :

* Expects third-quarter revenue and net profit to be higher than second quarter due to rising demand for aromatic products, CEO Bowon Vongsinudom told reporters

* Expects second-half gross integrated margin (GIM) to be not lower than the $7.7 a barrel in the first half; GIM includes margins from both its refinery and petrochemical businesses but excludes impact from inventory

* Expects 2011 revenue of 350 billion baht ($11.7 billion), up 28 percent from a year earlier due to rising output

* Expects its Euro 4 pollution standards to start running in November ($1 = 29.84 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)