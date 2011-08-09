BANGKOK Aug 9 Thailand's PTT Aromatics and
Refining Pcl :
* Expects third-quarter revenue and net profit to be higher
than second quarter due to rising demand for aromatic products,
CEO Bowon Vongsinudom told reporters
* Expects second-half gross integrated margin (GIM) to be
not lower than the $7.7 a barrel in the first half; GIM includes
margins from both its refinery and petrochemical businesses but
excludes impact from inventory
* Expects 2011 revenue of 350 billion baht ($11.7 billion),
up 28 percent from a year earlier due to rising output
* Expects its Euro 4 pollution standards to start running in
November
($1 = 29.84 Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)