BANGKOK Aug 26 Thailand's PTT Chemical Pcl (PTTCH):

* Expects lower net profit in the third quarter compared to a year earlier due to a shutdown of its ethane cracker, Chief Executive Veerasak Kositpaisal told reporters

* Says its 1 million tonne-per-year ethane cracker has resumed operation after a 40-day shutdown

* Keeps 2011 sales target of 100 billion baht ($3.3 billion) ($1 = 29.985 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)