BANGKOK Oct 12 Thailand's PTT Chemical Pcl would start booking gains from its investments in NatureWork LLC from 2012, president and chief executive Veerasak Kositpaisal said on Wednesday.

Marc Verbruggen, president and chief executive officer of NatureWorks, said was is studying a plan to invest in its second bioplastic plant for about $200 million in Thailand, expecting the construction to be completed in 2015.

PTT Chemical said earlier it would buy a 50 percent stake in a bio-plastic maker NatureWorks LLC, owned by U.S.-based agribusiness giant Cargill Inc , in a deal worth $150 million.

($1 = 30.955 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)