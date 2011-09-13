BRIEF-Strata Minerals makes executive announcements
* Strata Minerals Inc - Agro has been appointed president, chief executive officer, chief financial officer
BANGKOK, Sept 13 Thailand's PTT Chemical is expected to buy a stake in a bio plastic maker in the United States and the deal could be finalised this month, a source at the Energy ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.
There were no further details of the deal at this stage.
($1 = 30.145 baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate. Editing by Jason Szep)
* Strata Minerals Inc - Agro has been appointed president, chief executive officer, chief financial officer
OSLO, Feb 9 Oil tanker firm Frontline reiterated its all-share offer for smaller rival DHT Holdings on Thursday despite the latter's rejection.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 German industrial group Thyssenkrupp is watching the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump carefully to decide whether to make further investments in two automotive components plants in Mexico, its chief executive said.