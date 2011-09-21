BANGKOK, Sept 21 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl :

* Has found natural gas from the Cash-2 well in Cash Maple field in AC/RL7 block in Australia, it said in a statement

* Says the Cash-2 well was drilled to a depth of 4,135 metres on Aug 15; gas flow tests were conducted in two zones at rates of 28 and 30 million cubic feet per day of natural gas with 737 and 663 barrels per day of condensate respectively.

* Says the well results will provide important input for its engineering design for its floating LNG project in the Timor Sea

* The AC/RL7 block is in the Timor Sea, located about 700 km (440 miles) west of Darwin, Australia. PTTEP Australasia (Ashmore Cartier) owns 100 percent of the block (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)