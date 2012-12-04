ALGIERS Dec 4 Algeria's Sonatrach announced on
Tuesday a crude oil discovery at a project it partners with
Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and
Production PcL (PTTEP), and CNOOC Ltd.
The oil find was made at the Hassi Bir Rkaiz project in the
Berkine basin at blocks 443a-424a-414xt-415ext, it said in a
statement on its website.
The discovery is at the sixth well to be drilled at the
project, with five of them now deemed to be a success.
Sonatrach holds a 51 percent stake in the project, while
PTTEP and CNOOC each own 24.5 percent. The project was awarded
by Algeria in a license round in December 2008.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Mark Potter)