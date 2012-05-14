BANGKOK May 14 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl :

* Looks at ways to refinance $500-600 million debt, to extend repayment period, Penchan Charikasem, senior executive for corporate finance, told reporters

* If it decides to issue bonds, it may sell in the second or third quarters and prefer maturities of 10-30 years (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)