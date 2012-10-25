BANGKOK Oct 25 PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, saw its quarterly net profit more than double, mainly due to higher sales volumes and rising prices, but it was below analysts' forecast.

The flagship upstream oil exploration business of state-controlled PTT Pcl, Thailand's biggest energy firm, posted a net profit of 17 billion baht ($558 million) on Thursday for July-September, up from 7.45 billion baht a year earlier.

Seventeen analysts polled by Reuters had an average profit forecast of 18.5 billion baht ($604 million) for the quarter.

Many analysts had expected third-quarter earnings to beat the record profit of 18.3 billion baht ($604 million) in the first quarter.

Ranked among Asia's top 10 explorers, PTTEP vies with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC and Sinopec and is seeking to expand beyond its current 41 oil and gas exploration and development projects. ($1 = 30.73 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)