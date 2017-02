BANGKOK Oct 3 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl :

* Expects 2012 petroleum sales volume to rise 10 percent from 269,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day due to rising output from new fields including those in Vietnam, Australia's Montara and South Bongkot, Chief Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told reporters

* Says its equity raising will not happen soon due to the volatility of global markets

* Expects 2012 global crude prices to average $80-90 a barrel, down from more than $100 this year due to global economic slowdown (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam, Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)