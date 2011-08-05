(New forecast is 269,000 BOEPD not 265,000)

BANGKOK Aug 5 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl :

* Cuts its 2011 petroleum sales target to 269,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) from 273,000 on expectations of lower sales in the second half, Chief Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin said in an analysts' meeting

* Plans to invest $4.47 billion in 2011 and $17 billion in the next five years

* Expects its oil sands project in Canada to produce average 10,000 barrels per day this year

* Expects its 16-1 block in Vietnam to begin production of 20,000 barrels per day in August; output to rise to 40,000 bpd at the end of this year (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)