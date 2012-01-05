BANGKOK Jan 5 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) expects 2012 petroleum sales volume to rise 8 percent to 290,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, fuelled by rising output from new fields including those in Vietnam, Australia's Montara and South Bongkot.

The country's top oil and gas explorer has a five-year investment budget of 600 billion baht ($19.1 billion), of which 150 billion baht will be spent this year, Chief Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told reporters.

Anon said PTTEP had signed a contract with Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE) to co-produce gas in Myanmar's M9 field. MOGE, under Myanmar's Ministry of Energy, would hold a 20 percent stake with PTTEP taking the rest.

Thai Energy Minister Pichai Naripthanphan said on Dec. 21 that the company had won bids for two onshore petroleum blocks in Myanmar.

Anon said PTTEP was scheduled to receive exploration rights from the Myanmar government on Jan. 11.

PTTEP, a subsidiary of PTT Pcl, Thailand's biggest energy firm, is planning to co-invest in liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Western Australia, Anon said, without giving a timeframe. ($1 = 31.465 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by xx)