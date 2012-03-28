BANGKOK, March 28 PTT Exploration and Production Plc :

* Expects to start oil production at Australia's Montara field in October, Chief Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told reporters

* Expects to conclude a deal with two partners to jointly develop M11 block in Myanmar in the first half of 2012

* Confirms the company will sign soon a 300 million Canadian dollar five-year loan with three Japanese banks

* Earlier, a banking source said PTTEP was close to the loan deal with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp

