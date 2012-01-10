* Sets $19.6 bln investment budget over five years
* To spend $5.17 bln on projects this year
* Expects rising avg petroleum sales volume until 2014
BANGKOK, Jan 10 Thailand's PTT Exploration
and Production Pcl (PTTEP) said on Tuesday it had
earmarked about $19.6 billion for investment through 2016,
excluding investment expenditure to support new venture
opportunities.
The investment plan was flagged by PTTEP Chief Executive
Anon Sirisaengtaksin last week to reporters.
The country's top oil and gas explorer told the Bangkok
stock exchange in a regulatory filing that it would spend about
$5.17 billion this year to maintain plateau production at major
projects including S1, Bongkot, Arthit, and Canada Oil Sands KKD
and to develop new projects and exploration activities.
PTTEP, a subsidiary of PTT Pcl, Thailand's biggest
energy firm, has a total of 41 projects now, of which 20 are
under production, two under development and 19 under
exploration, it said.
Average petroleum sales volume this year is expected to
reach 284,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D), before
rising to 330,000 BOE/D in 2013 and 345,000 BOE/D in 2014.
By 0300 GMT, PTTEP shares were up 0.3 percent at 179.50
baht, while the main stock index was 0.3 percent higher.
($1 = 31.76 Baht)
(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)