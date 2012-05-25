(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Maggie Chen

HONG KONG May 25 (Reuters Basis Point) - Thailand's PTT Exploration & Production Pcl (PTTEP) has obtained a 950m pound (US$1.49bn) financing to back its acquisition of Africa-focused explorer Cove Energy Plc, according to a copy of the facility agreement on Cove's website.

UBS AG is providing the 950m pound financing which is structured as a one-year bridge loan. The agreement was signed on May 23.

Funds are borrowed via PTTEP Offshore Investment Co Ltd and guaranteed by PTTEP and Cayman Island-incorporated PTTEP Africa Investment Ltd (PTTEP AI). PTTEP AI is the unit making the offer.

The acquisition is still subject to Cove shareholder acceptances and Mozambique government approval.

The offer by PTTEP will also be partly funded by cash, according to PTTEP and Cove.

UBS is financial adviser to PTTEP, while Standard Chartered Bank is advising Cove.

PTTEP and Cove announced on May 23 that they had agreed on the terms of a recommended cash offer by PTTEP AI which values Cove at about 1.22bn pounds (US$1.9bn).

PTTEP's offer trumps Royal Dutch Shell Plc's earlier US$1.8bn offer for Cove issued on May 2.

Despite this, Shell said it is extending the closing date for the offer until June 13. Noting the recent PTTEP announcement, it said it "is currently considering its options and will make a further announcement if appropriate".

PTTEP's latest overseas acquisition adds to a slew of foreign acquisitions by Asian companies including China's Bright Food buying into UK Weetabix and Dalian Wanda Group's purchase of US cinema chain AMC Entertainment Inc . According to Thomson Reuters LPC data, acquisition loans in Asia total US$13.7bn so far this year and the pipeline is looking strong with about US$24bn.

BANKING SUPPORT

The PTTEP bridge loan offers a margin of 85bp over Libor in the first six months after signing of the agreement, stepping up to 125bp in the next three months and to 185bp thereafter. There is a commitment fee of 30% of the margin.

Depending on how the acquisition pans out, the bridge loan could be syndicated, a source said.

Sources expect PTTEP should have funding support from relationship banks. Previous offshore loans borrowed by PTTEP have attracted strong support from Asian banks.

In late March, PTTEP inked a C$300m (US$293m) five-year loan from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. That loan, which paid all-in pricing in the low 200s, backed the Canada Oil Sands Kai Kos Dehseh (KKD) project in which PTTEP holds a 40% stake.

In November 2010, PTTEP sealed a US$500m five-year loan which helped fund the acquisition of its KKD project stake. That loan was provided by BTMU, Mizuho, SMBC and OCBC Bank.

Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on PTTEP's BBB+ rating to negative from stable on May 11, saying "PTTEP's debt is likely to remain elevated for the next two years due to the company's sustained growth strategy".

PTTEP's ratio of debt to capital was 42.5% as of 31 December 2011, said S&P analyst Andrew Wong. "We expect the ratio to remain above 40% for the next 12 months," Wong added.

On May 24, S&P said its BBB+ rating on PTTEP was not immediately affected by the company's Cove bid, noting that the acquisition is still conditional on, among other things, at least 90% shareholder acceptance and consent from the Republic of Mozambique's Minister of Mineral Resources.

PTTEP is Thailand's national petroleum exploration and production company, with 40 projects across 12 countries. (Editing by Chris Lewis)