BANGKOK Dec 21 Thailand's PTT Exploration
and Production Pcl has won bids for two onshore
petroleum blocks in Myanmar, Thai Energy Minister Pichai
Naripthanphan said on Wednesday.
"We won two, that's for sure," Pichai told reporters, adding
that the blocks were close to the capital, Naypyitaw.
Pichai returned to Thailand late on Tuesday after
accompanying Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on a visit to
the former Burma, which is opening up under a nominally civilian
government after years of isolation.
