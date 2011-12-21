BANGKOK Dec 21 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl has won bids for two onshore petroleum blocks in Myanmar, Thai Energy Minister Pichai Naripthanphan said on Wednesday.

"We won two, that's for sure," Pichai told reporters, adding that the blocks were close to the capital, Naypyitaw.

Pichai returned to Thailand late on Tuesday after accompanying Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on a visit to the former Burma, which is opening up under a nominally civilian government after years of isolation.

