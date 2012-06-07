June 7 PTTEP Canada International Finance Ltd
on Thursday sold $500 million of fixed rate
guaranteed senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and UBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: PTTEP CANADA INTL FINANCE LTD
AMT $500 MLN COUPON 6.35 PCT MATURITY 06/12/2042
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/12/2012
MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 6.35 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/12/2012
S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 359.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
