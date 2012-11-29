* PTTEP's parent to fully back the offering
* PTTEP shares down 1 pct in Bangkok trading
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Nov 29 Thailand's top oil and gas
explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl is
offering new shares at a discount of as much as 12.6 percent for
its planned up to $3.1 billion equity offering, as it raises
funds for expansion and to pay for the purchase of UK-based Cove
Energy.
The Thai state-owned company's equity raising is Thailand's
biggest ever, and underscores a boom in equity capital market
deals in Southeast Asia's rapidly growing economies.
PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) is offering 650
million shares in a range of 135-145 baht each, according to a
term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Thursday. That
represents a discount of 6.1-12.6 percent to Wednesday's close.
The stock was down 1 percent in early Thursday deals.
Current shareholders have priority to participate in the
offer ahead of other investors. Thailand's top energy firm PTT
Pcl, which owns 65.3 percent of PTTEP, is fully
supporting the fund raising.
At the top of the range, the offer would raise 94.25 billion
baht ($3.1 billion), surpassing a previous record of $1.6
billion set in 1999 by Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Southeast Asia nations have hosted some of the biggest IPOs
in Asia-Pacific this year, including a $3.1 billion deal from
Malaysia's Felda Global and a $2.1 billion IHH
Healthcare Bhd IPO. That boom has helped investment
banks to weather a downturn in Hong Kong, Shanghai and other
larger markets.
PTTEP will use the proceeds to part-fund the recently
completed $2.2 billion acquisition of Cove Energy PLC and other
expansion costs.
The explorer plans to invest $12 billion over the next five
years to boost its reserves.
PTTEP had initially planned to offer the shares to all
comers, but after a backlash said it would give priority to
existing shareholders in an attempt to get backing for the fund
raising.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank
, Finansa, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan
, Phatra Securities, Tisco and UBS are the
joint global coordinators on the deal.
