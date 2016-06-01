BANGKOK, June 1 Thailand's PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl said on Wednesday it will bid to
operate the Bongkot natural gas field as the Thai government
plans to put expiring petroleum contracts up for auction in the
next 12 months.
However, the country's largest oil and gas explorer has not
made a decision to bid for the right to operate the Erawan field
where Chevron Corp holds concession contracts, chief
executive Somporn Vongvuthipornchai told a news conference.
Contracts for the two offshore gas fields are due to expire
in 2022 and 2023. They have combined production of 2.2 billion
cubic feet per day, or 76 percent of output in the Gulf of
Thailand.
PTTEP, which owns 44.4 percent of the Bongkot field, is keen
to buy a 22.22 percent stake in the field from BG Group, which
was acquired by Royal Dutch Shell earlier this year, Somporn
said.
The Bongkot field contributes about 20 percent of the
company's production, he said.
PTTEP, the flagship upstream business of state-owned energy
company PTT Pcl, is also keen to buy assets in Thailand
and Southeast Asia that are up for sale by oil and gas majors
hit by weak global oil prices, Somporn said.
Among them is the Arthit field in the Gulf of Thailand,
which is 16 percent owned by Chevron and 80 percent owned by
PTTEP, he said.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)