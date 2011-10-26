BANGKOK Oct 26 Thailand's top oil and gas
explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP),
reported a 26 percent drop in quarterly net earnings
on Wednesday due to foreign exchange loss and lower output after
shutdowns of its main petroleum fields.
PTTEP, a subsidiary of PTT Pcl , Thailand's biggest
energy firm, posted a July-September net profit of $249.6
million, down from $335.8 million a year earlier.
Ten analysts polled by Reuters had an average forecast of
$227 million for the quarter.
PTTEP, which ranks among Asia's top 10 explorers and
competes with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC and
Sinopec , is involved in more than 40 oil and gas
exploration and development projects.
Its shut down its Bangkot and Arthit North fields in the
Gulf of Thailand in the third quarter, which should lead to a
drop in sales volume to about 265,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day from 273,000 boepd in the second quarter.
Shares in PTTEP, valued at $17 billion, dropped 18 percent
in the third quarter, underperforming a 12 percent fall in the
broader market . Before the results were announced, the
stock closed down nearly 1 percent on Wednesday.
($1 = 30.80 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)