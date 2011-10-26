BANGKOK Oct 26 Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), reported a 26 percent drop in quarterly net earnings on Wednesday due to foreign exchange loss and lower output after shutdowns of its main petroleum fields.

PTTEP, a subsidiary of PTT Pcl , Thailand's biggest energy firm, posted a July-September net profit of $249.6 million, down from $335.8 million a year earlier.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters had an average forecast of $227 million for the quarter.

PTTEP, which ranks among Asia's top 10 explorers and competes with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC and Sinopec , is involved in more than 40 oil and gas exploration and development projects.

Its shut down its Bangkot and Arthit North fields in the Gulf of Thailand in the third quarter, which should lead to a drop in sales volume to about 265,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 273,000 boepd in the second quarter.

Shares in PTTEP, valued at $17 billion, dropped 18 percent in the third quarter, underperforming a 12 percent fall in the broader market . Before the results were announced, the stock closed down nearly 1 percent on Wednesday. ($1 = 30.80 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)