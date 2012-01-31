BANGKOK Jan 31 Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday due to higher product prices as global oil prices rose, but flooding affected sales volume.

PTTEP, a subsidiary of PTT Pcl, Thailand's biggest energy firm, posted an October-December net profit of $486 million (15.1 billion baht ), up from $325 million (10.12 billion baht) a year earlier.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters had an average forecast of $402 million (12.6 billion baht) for the quarter.

For 2011, it posted a net profit of $1.44 billion compared with a revised $1.4 billion baht in 2010.

PTTEP, which ranks among Asia's top 10 explorers and competes with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC Ltd and Sinopec Corp, is involved in more than 40 oil and gas exploration and development projects.

Fourth-quarter average selling prices has been expected by analysts to rise 30 percent from a year before to $60 a barrel , but sales volume was forecast to drop 8 percent to 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day due to shutdowns at several gas fields and the impact of floods.

PTT was expected to book a foreign exchange gain of 1.2 billion baht in the fourth quuarter versus a loss of 5.6 billion in the third quarter, analysts said.

Shares in PTTEP, valued at $19 billion, rose 21 percent in the fourth quarter, outperforming a 12 percent gain in the broader market. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)