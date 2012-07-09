BANGKOK, July 9 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl :

* Production of crude oil from the Te Giac Trang Field of Vietnam 16-1 project is expected to increase to 55,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter this year from 41,000 bpd, it said in a statement

* The field is located off the southern coast of Vietnam, about 100 km from Vung Tau province; oil production commenced in August 2011

* PTTEP currently has invested in 4 exploration and production projects in Vietnam (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)