BANGKOK Nov 3 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl :

* The company is keen to bid for 2-3 onshore petroleum fields in Myanmar, Anon Sirisaengtaksin, president and chief executive officer, told reporters

* Anon did not give further details about the deals. The government has opened bids for concessions on 18 onshore oil and gas blocks. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)