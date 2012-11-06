BANGKOK Nov 6 PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC)
, Thailand's largest petrochemical firm, reported a
better-than-expected surge in quarterly net profit on Tuesday
due to a higher refining margin, a rise in petrochemical sales
and an inventory gain.
PTTGC, 49 percent owned by top energy firm PTT Pcl,
posted a net profit of 12.9 billion baht ($418 million) for the
July-September period, more than double the 6.04 billion a year
earlier.
Eleven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average
net profit of 11.5 billion baht.
The company has a petrochemical production capacity of 8.2
million tonnes a year and refining capacity of 280,000 barrels
per day. It plans to invest $11 billion by 2020 to expand
capacity, with a focus on high-margin speciality and green
products.
($1 = 30.81 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)