BANGKOK Nov 21 Thailand's PTT Global Chemical Pcl :

* Plans to buy a 51 percent stake in Perstorp Holding France SAS for 114.8 million euro ($155 million) as part of its plan to expand in high-value-added petrochemical products, it said in a statement

* The transaction is subject to employee consultations in be accordance with laws in France and approval from other authorities

* Perstorp Holding France is a major manufacturer of isocyanates in Europe and Asia, particularly in toluene diisocyanate (TDI), Hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI) and derivatives which are major feedstocks in the manufacturing of polyurethane (PU)

* PU has main characteristics for the usage of foams and coatings in automobile and construction industry. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)