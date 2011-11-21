UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex posts higher-than-expected profit
Feb 9 Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, partly helped by higher volumes in Mexico, the UK and Germany.
BANGKOK Nov 21 Thailand's PTT Global Chemical Pcl :
* Plans to buy a 51 percent stake in Perstorp Holding France SAS for 114.8 million euro ($155 million) as part of its plan to expand in high-value-added petrochemical products, it said in a statement
* The transaction is subject to employee consultations in be accordance with laws in France and approval from other authorities
* Perstorp Holding France is a major manufacturer of isocyanates in Europe and Asia, particularly in toluene diisocyanate (TDI), Hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI) and derivatives which are major feedstocks in the manufacturing of polyurethane (PU)
* PU has main characteristics for the usage of foams and coatings in automobile and construction industry. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
Feb 9 Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, partly helped by higher volumes in Mexico, the UK and Germany.
Feb 9 Mexico's cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly sales.
* Adds to string of problems at world's No.2 copper mine (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment)