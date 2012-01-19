BANGKOK Jan 19 Thailand's largest petrochemical maker, PTT Global Chemical Pcl, planned to shut down its 1 million tonne aromatic plant for maintenance, probably for 38 days from March, a top executive said.

PTT Global, 49 percent owned by state-controlled PTT Pcl , aimed to invest 10 billion baht ($314 million) this year, mostly for maintenance and to boost efficiency, Chief Executive Veerasak Kositpaisal told reporters.

It expected 2012 revenue to be higher than last year due to rising olefins outout, higher prices and fewer days of shutdown, he said.

($1 31.85 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)