BANGKOK May 17 PTT Global Chemical Pcl :

* Plans to sell $500 million bonds in the second half of 2012 and the proceeds will be used to repay debt and finance investment, vice president for corporate and investor relation Thitipong Jurapornsiridee told reporters

* About 14 billion baht ($445 million) in debt is due to be repaid in the third quarter, of which $235 million is dollar-denominated ($1 = 31.4800 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)