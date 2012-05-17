UPDATE 2-Freeport warns of arbitration as Indonesia mining dispute escalates
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
BANGKOK May 17 PTT Global Chemical Pcl :
* Plans to sell $500 million bonds in the second half of 2012 and the proceeds will be used to repay debt and finance investment, vice president for corporate and investor relation Thitipong Jurapornsiridee told reporters
* About 14 billion baht ($445 million) in debt is due to be repaid in the third quarter, of which $235 million is dollar-denominated ($1 = 31.4800 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Freeport Indonesia unit lays off about 10 pct of expat workforce
Feb 20 British precious stone miner Gemfields plc said on Monday India's move to scrap higher value banknotes forced the company to delay an emerald auction and would hurt its full-year revenue and core earnings.
JAKARTA, Feb 20 Indonesia's mining minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday said the government can also bring Freeport-McMoRan Inc to arbitration if both sides fail to reach an agreement over a mining contract.