BANGKOK Jan 17 Thailand's largest
petrochemical maker, PTT Global Chemical Pcl, plans
to shut its hydrotreating unit down for maintenance for 38 days,
probably from late February or March, a company official said on
Tuesday.
"We haven't set specific dates -- we'll probably start from
late February, which is in line with our normal operations," the
official told Reuters. She gave no details about capacity of the
unit.
PTT Global, 49 percent owned by state-controlled PTT Pcl
, was formed by the merger of PTT Aromatics and Refining
Pcl and PTT Chemical Pcl. It has combined petrochemical capacity
of 8.2 million tonnes a year and refining capacity of 280,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)