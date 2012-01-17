BANGKOK Jan 17 Thailand's largest petrochemical maker, PTT Global Chemical Pcl, plans to shut its hydrotreating unit down for maintenance for 38 days, probably from late February or March, a company official said on Tuesday.

"We haven't set specific dates -- we'll probably start from late February, which is in line with our normal operations," the official told Reuters. She gave no details about capacity of the unit.

PTT Global, 49 percent owned by state-controlled PTT Pcl , was formed by the merger of PTT Aromatics and Refining Pcl and PTT Chemical Pcl. It has combined petrochemical capacity of 8.2 million tonnes a year and refining capacity of 280,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)