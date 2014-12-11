BRIEF-H. Palmer Proctor, Jr to be named CEO of Fidelity Bank
* H. Palmer Proctor, Jr. To be named CEO of Fidelity Bank
Dec 11 Public Power Corporation SA :
* Signs 80 million euros loan agreement with European Investment Bank
* Says loan agreement is part of the 190 million euros total financing for investments within 2014-2019
* Says investments concerned are electricity plant in Rhodes and other development constructions in a number of islands
ROME, March 16 Italy is expected to replace the chief executives of Poste Italiane and Leonardo in a round of appointments at state-controlled firms this month, several sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
* Gsv Capital Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results