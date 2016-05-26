* Q1 EBITDA at 345 mln euros vs 314 mln a year ago
* Lower energy costs and provisions for unpaid bills help
* Sales drop 8.8 pct, hurt by softer demand, tariff
discounts
ATHENS, May 26 Greece's dominant power utility
Public Power Corp. (PPC) reported a 10 percent rise in
first-quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by energy savings
from declining oil prices and lower provisions for unpaid bills.
PPC, which is 51 percent state owned, said earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 345.2
million euros ($386 mln), from 313.9 million euros in the same
period in 2015.
The utility has been hit by significant provisions for
unpaid bills as a protracted recession in Greece and capital
controls imposed last June took a toll on households and
businesses.
PPC has said that overdue bills reached 2.3 billion euros at
the end of 2015. However, the company was optimistic on Thursday
that collection of the payments would improve after Greece
clinched a debt deal with its international lenders on
Wednesday.
A payment scheme launched last year for the settlement of
arrears would also help, it said.
Sales dropped 8.8 percent in the first quarter to 1.4
billion euros, hurt by lower demand for electricity, cheaper
tariffs and increasing competition from rival power producers.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton)