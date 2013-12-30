LONDON, Dec 30 (IFR) - European public sector borrowers are
cautiously optimistic about conditions in bond markets next
year, even though there are plenty of hurdles ahead that could
seriously narrow issuance windows.
After years in a tight spot some of the continent's most
fragile economies are showing tentative signs of recovery while
the European Central Bank is ready to nurture this fledging
growth with further loosening of monetary policy.
Meanwhile, issuers have got the numbers on their side with
overall volumes expected to tick down a fraction in 2014 to
EUR847bn which should create a positive supply/demand dynamic.
According to Barclays, this is largely due to a EUR34bn
decline in gross government bond supply while supranational,
sub-sovereign and agency supply is expected to be unchanged at
EUR360bn.
"We think the market is in good shape, and is acknowledging
progress in the governance of the euro area," said Christophe
Frankel, deputy managing director and CFO of the European
Stability Mechanism and the European Financial Stability
Facility.
For the zone's third and fourth-largest economies - Italy
and Spain - this should provide a helping hand in getting away
the EUR240bn and EUR130bn of gross issuance the countries need
to do in 2014, of which more that EUR110bn will be net issuance,
according to Barclays.
As well as progress made in the eurozone, the hunt for yield
that has characterised the latter part of 2013 is expected to
continue as investors seek to build a buffer against a back-up
in rates.
"It's been beneficial for peripheral names," said Rodrigo
Robledo, head of capital markets at Spanish government-backed
agency Instituto de Credito Oficial.
FED SETTLES NERVES
Hopes are that this strong bid will continue, especially now
that the US Federal Reserve has taken a big unknown off the
table by announcing at the end of December that it would begin
trimming its USD85bn per month stimulus programme by USD10bn
from January.
Meanwhile, a more dramatic taper next year would not come as
a shock to many.
"It wasn't anything earth-shattering," said Eila Kreivi,
head of capital markets at the European Investment Bank.
"If the Fed increases the tapering amount at some stage
then there could be increased volatility in the US dollar market
next year, which could possibly spill over into the euro
market."
The ECB will want to calm any contagion risks with either
non-standard measures like a third Long-term Refinancing
Operation, or simply through further rates cut.
"They will first try to do it on a vocal basis, but if
needed I'm sure there will be some measures taken to ensure the
fragile economic growth returning to the eurozone is not damaged
by rising rates," said Anne Leclercq, director of treasury and
capital markets at the Belgian debt agency.
PRESSURE AHEAD
But while the bid for higher-yielding peripheral debt should
help countries like Spain and Italy, they are facing pressure
domestically as their most loyal supporters - domestic banks -
are likely to accelerate the pace at which they are trimming
holdings of their country's bonds ahead of wide-ranging bank
health checks in 2014.
Italian banks have already sold a net EUR11bn of Italian
sovereign bonds between July and October 2013, coinciding with
increased repayments of ECB loans. A more dramatic sell-off is
not out of the question, however, especially with Europe looking
like an increasingly anachronistic outlier on the issue of
risk-weighting for sovereign bonds.
This means they will have to rely more heavily on
international investors to sell their bonds at a time where
there is expected to be more competition in the euro market from
other issuers.
ALLURING EURO
A narrowing in cross-currency swap rates has lessened the
arbitrage benefits European borrowers get from issuing in the US
dollar market, making them more reliant on their domestic
currency.
In the five-year sector, for example, the euro/US dollar
basis swap that was negative by as much as 69bp at the start of
2012, was bid at around minus 14bp at the end of December, its
tightest levels since 2008.
Increasing bank charges for issuers that only have one-way
collateral swap agreements, like the EIB, are also making
cross-currency swaps increasingly punitive for many of the
sector's most prolific supranational and agency borrowers.
Meanwhile, the narrowing swap rates have also caught the
attention of international issuers, looking to return to euros
after long absences, or launch inaugural trades.
In November, the World Bank issued its first
euro-denominated deal since 2009, and now its private sector
arm, the International Finance Corporation, is considering a
debut in the single currency.
"If the EUR/USD basis swap continues to tighten we may have
the opportunity to fund in euros which we have never done
before, in benchmark form at least," said Ben Powell, senior
financial officer at the IFC.
While this should be seen as a strong vote of confidence for
the euro market, some of the richest European issuers are
already preparing to have to pay higher returns in order to hold
investor attention in 2014.
"There should be a correction in these extremely tight
levels we have seen coming into year-end," said Horst
Seissinger, head of capital markets at German development bank
KfW.
(Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand, Luzette
Strauss)