LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - The insatiable bid for SSA paper showed no sign of fading this week, with bank treasuries snapping up longer dated deals in a bid to meet their liquidity coverage ratios and central banks looking to park cash at the short end.

The African Development Bank, Municipality Finance and NRW.Bank took advantage of the demand while locking in attractive funding, and market participants are gearing up for more supply with at least two more benchmarks expected next week. Kommuninvest and the Asian Development Bank have been rumoured with a five and seven-year deals respectively.

The dynamics playing out in the dollar market are making it a compelling choice for issuers, especially as the tightness of euros is making issuance there potentially difficult.

The ECB's decision to cut rates by 10bp earlier this month has had an immediate impact on the short end of the curve.

"In most core markets, short-end government bond yields are now firmly in negative territory. A similar pattern can be observed in EIB and KFW euro bonds in maturities up to 2.5-years," wrote Barclays analysts in a recent note.

"This makes euro-denominated supply at the shorter end of the curve more problematic for the agency and supranational issuers."

Issuance with a negative coupon is hardly practical and would face a high risk of failing, they added, so short-dated euro supply would be even more limited than previously.

On the other hand, dollar yields are still in positive territory, and the cross-currency basis swap makes it a compelling choice.

BANK TREASURIES BID

But this is not the only appeal of the market. Bank treasuries, eager to meet their new regulatory requirements, are buying into SSA deals.

A USD1bn seven-year Global priced this week for the African Development Bank, the longest point on the supranational's curve, was a case in point.

The trade via BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Nomura found over USD2bn of demand, with almost half - 46% - going to bank treasuries.

"We are sitting in a nice place," said Pierre Van Peteghem, treasurer at the AfDB. "While there has not been a shift as such, these new investors are complementing our traditional investor base and was part of the reason why we were able to do a longer dated deal. Bank treasuries are more flexible and don't have the same duration constraints that central banks have. This is a nice development for us and we hope to build on that success."

According to Hassatou N'Sele, head of funding at the issuer, central banks have tended to make up the largest part of the AfDB's deals, taking anything between 50% and 90% of new issues.

"This qualifies as a High Quality Liquid Asset for banks' Liquidity Coverage Ratio and they are huge buyers of this stuff," a lead banker added. "They don't have to hold any capital against it and by going further down the curve, they are able to get a pick-up to Libor. Also, unlike central banks that take a view on rate risk, bank treasuries don't have to as they asset swap everything back to floating."

Momentum grew quickly as leads began marketing the new bonds at 7bp area over mid-swaps. Comparables in that part of the curve were trading tight, with a World Bank 2021 at flat, a KfW 2021 at plus 2bp, the recent EIB October 2021 at plus 1bp, and an IADB 2024 at plus 3bp.

Van Peteghem said AfDB had been monitoring the market over the last four weeks, and that when it initially looked, the IPT level would have been in the low double digits.

However, recent new issues have tightened, helping AfDB. Books quickly grew to over USD1.7bn, allowing guidance to be revised to plus 5bp, where the trade priced - the tightest seven-year this year.

Away from bank treasuries, central banks/official institutions took 27%, funds 23% and insurance/pension funds 4%.

In terms of geography, Americas were the biggest buyers at 45%, EMEA followed at 36%, and Asia took 19%. More than 50 investors participated.

The AfDB was not the only one to break records this week. Municipality Finance priced its tightest ever dollar benchmark via Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Mizuho.

The USD1bn three-year came at 2bp through mid-swaps, tighter than initial price thoughts of mid-swaps flat area and revised guidance of less 1bp area. Despite the tight print, books reached well over USD1.5bn in less than three hours.

"Less 2bp was a bit aggressive but the issuer only wanted USD1bn so could focus on price," a banker away from the deal said.

Central banks and official institutions took 78%, banks 10%, asset managers 10% and insurance 2%. EMEA took 45%, the Americas 41%, and Asia 14%.

(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)