LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - Implicitly guaranteed European
agencies' access to the dollar market could be constrained for
the foreseeable future, shutting off a key source of liquidity
and forcing them to rely more on their domestic investor base.
Continued investor concerns about the European sovereign
crisis and the impact of the Eksportfinans debacle have made
access to dollars much more difficult for all but the best
agencies with explicit state support.
Implicitly guaranteed Dutch agency Bank Nederlandse
Gemeenten turned to euros instead of dollars for its first
benchmark of the year this week, breaking with a three-year
tradition.
This was in contrast to the Inter-American Development Bank
and KfW that attracted strong demand for their respective five
and three-year dollar benchmarks, although the German agency had
to pay 33bp more than the Washington supra to get its deal away
in a shorter part of the curve.
"We were advised not to go to the dollar market by our
banks," said Bart Van Dooren, head of capital markets at BNG.
"What we have been told so far is that we need to see the
Washington supras come first and the top European agencies
before we see the market open for non explicitly guaranteed
European agencies. Right now, US investors are uncomfortable
with the picture in Europe and the feeling is that they are not
comfortable buying a non explicitly guaranteed agency."
He added that he was concerned about the current situation.
"While the KfW trade done this week was a success and will give
us good colour on what US investor appetite was, does this mean
it is a guarantee for other issuers that they can jump into the
dollar market: I don't think so," he said. "We will take our
time and we won't rush into anything. I don't foresee doing
anything in dollars before the Chinese New Year."
ACCESS NEEDED
The dollar market has provided attractive costs of funding
over recent years and been an important source of investor
diversification. In the case of BNG for example, the agency
raised 35% of last year's EUR16.3bn programme in the dollar
market. According to numbers from Barclays, US dollars accounted
for 33% of overall SSA supply in 2011 while euro issuance made
up 59%.
The decision by the Norwegian government at the end of last
year to walk away from Eksportfinans and not explicitly
guarantee its outstanding debt left investors reeling, and many
are still reassessing the credits they can invest in.
"While there is a lot of cash to be put to work right now,
many investors are looking at the list of names in which they
are allowed to invest and in dollars at least, all the
implicitly guaranteed names will have to wait a week or two
before they can do something," said a head of SSA syndicate.
"The market is likely to progress slowly and we need to make
sure that the deals that come price at the right level and
perform."
More issuers are expected to remain close to home for now.
This week, another non-explicitly guaranteed Dutch issuer, NWB,
mandated Barclays Capital, Citi and Natixis for a benchmark euro
issue. The deal is expected next week.
Domestic investors so far appear to have fewer concerns over
these type of credits, as shown by the BNG EUR1.25bn five-year
priced via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, RBS and UBS
on Thursday, although the deal fell short of full subscription,
leaving the leads with a small residual position.
"We were getting very nervous at the end of last year about
how the year would start but we managed to price a deal that was
bigger and at a tighter spread than we had initially expected,"
said BNG's Van Dooren. "The quality of the book was very high
and we did not want to scale back investors as some of the
orders were protected. So while the deal was not oversubscribed,
we are comfortable with what the leads have left on their
books."
The issue priced at 58bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of
the 58bp to 60bp over guidance, which gave a new issue premium
of around 8bp.
"This is more than the 2bp-3bp premium that we have
traditionally paid in the past, but in the context of this
week's issues, it is a good outcome and we wanted to make sure
that our first deal was well received."
He added that BNG wanted to waste no time in doing a deal as
the backdrop could still deteriorate. "The crisis is not over
yet and it will take at least a couple of months without big
events before we get the feeling that the European issue has
been sorted and we get trust back into the sector," he said.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)