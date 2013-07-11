BRIEF-Major Development PCL says FY net profit 411.8 mln baht
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 Public Bank Bhd, Malaysia's third largest lender by assets, won regulatory approval to issue a subordinated medium term notes programme of up to 10 billion ringgit ($3.14 billion), the bank said on Thursday.
The 30-year debt programme will qualify as Basel III compliant Tier 2 capital, meeting the Malaysian central bank's capital adequacy framework for local banks, Public Bank said in a stock exchange filing.
Public Bank said it appointed Public Investment Bank Berhad and CIMB Investment Bank Berhad as joint principal advisers, arrangers and lead Managers for the sub-notes programme.
For the statement, see ($1 = 3.1805 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; editing by Miral Fahmy)
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.