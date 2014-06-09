KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 Public Islamic Bank
, the sharia-compliant arm of Malaysia's third-largest
lender, has raised 500 million Malaysian ringgit ($156.4
million) from the first tranche of a 5 billion ringgit sukuk
programme.
The ten-year sukuk murabahah has an annual return of 4.75
percent, with proceeds going towards working capital and general
corporate purposes, Public Bank said in a statement to the stock
exchange on Monday.
The company said in late April it had established a
Basel-III compliant sukuk programme, with funds to be treated as
tier-2 regulatory capital.
($1 = 3.1965 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Erica
Billingham)