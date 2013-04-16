April 16 Moody's Investors Service said on
Tuesday that most U.S. public finance sectors, such as state and
local governments, still face a negative outlook and will likely
continue to do so until fiscal and economic conditions
strengthen.
"While the recovery has benefited most public finance
sectors to varying degrees, the positive effects due to an
improving U.S. economy and capital markets have not been
sufficiently robust to stabilize credit conditions in many
areas," said Moody's analyst Eva Bogaty, author of the report
Moody's said the negative outlook for these sectors also took
into account federal budget cuts as well as growing public
pension liabilities.
The Wall Street credit ratings agency said the slow U.S.
economic recovery was a widespread drag on the finances of local
and state governments, which are the backbone of the $3.7
trillion municipal bond market. Low housing prices and large
pension costs also weigh on governments.
Moody's said in a commentary that it did not expect the
outlooks for most public finance sectors to return to stable
until sustained U.S. economic growth begins lifting employment,
housing prices, consumer confidence and household wealth.