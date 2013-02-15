PARIS Feb 15 French advertising agency Publicis
spent 181.4 million euros to buy back around 3.9
million of its own shares from Japanese partner Dentsu,
as part of a deal that ends a nine-year alliance between the two
sides.
Publicis said on Friday that it had bought the shares from
Dentsu at 46.82 euros per share. It represents a discount of 4.7
percent from the Publicis' closing share price on Feb. 14.
The transaction will have a positive impact of approximately
1.5 percent on diluted earnings per share in 2013 and of 1.7
percent on a full-year basis, the statement said.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson)