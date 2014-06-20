LONDON, June 20 Publicis Chief
Executive Maurice Levy said he would shift the French
advertising group more quickly and deeply into digital following
the collapse of the merger with Omnicom.
"I am 100 percent focused on the future, I am not very much
interested in the past, it is the end of the story," he said of
his failure to create the world's biggest ad group. "I am
focusing on how we are going to sharpen our strategy."
He said that Publicis as an independent company would look
at the possibility of leveraging the group's balance sheet,
which could result in more rises to the dividend.
Levy, aged 72, added that the board would start to tackle
the question of who will succeed him at the end of the year.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)