NEW YORK, April 1 A federal judge in Manhattan
has denied a motion to grant class status to a lawsuit accusing
French advertising company Publicis Group SA of
discriminating against women in pay and promotions.
In a one-paragraph order, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter
denied plaintiffs' motion to certify a class in the lawsuit, and
said his reasons would be presented in a later filing.
The lawsuit was filed in 2011 by Monique da Silva Moore, who
was global healthcare director in the Boston office of the
company's public relations division MSL Group.
A spokesman for Publicis could not immediately be reached
for comment.
The case was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan and
seeks damages of at least $100 million. According to the
lawsuit, women make up 70 percent of the company's public
relations staff but hold only about 15 percent of leadership
positions.
The decision rejecting class status comes ahead of a
proposed merger between Publicis and Omnicom Group Inc,
the largest U.S. advertising company.
Da Silva Moore had worked for MSL Group from 1999 through
January 2010, when she said she was unfairly terminated after a
four-month maternity leave.
The case is Monique Da Silva Moore v Publicis Groupe, MSL
Group, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New
York, No 11-1279
(Reporting By Dena Aubin)