Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
PARIS Oct 13 Publicis has agreed to buy 20 percent of digital advertising company Matomy Media Group for 227 pence per share, and has an option to purchase an additional 4.9 percent.
Matomy, which is based in Tel Aviv and was listed on the London stock exchange in July, specializes in so-called performance-based advertising that allows big companies to track the effectiveness of their online marketing.
Matomy shares closed at 238 pence on Friday. It posted 117.34 million pounds ($189.13 million) in sales last year, and a net profit of 4.44 million pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6204 British pound) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Alexandria Sage)
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.