* Merger delayed by tax, regulatory approvals
* Publicis, Omnicom lost a string of contracts in April
* Big Samsung contract also under review
* Rivals seek to poach firms' top talent
By Kate Holton, Jennifer Saba and Leila Abboud
LONDON/NEW YORK/PARIS, May 1 Publicis
and Omnicom have lost more than $1.5 billion of client
work in recent weeks and face a fight to retain billions more,
including a huge Samsung contract, just as the two advertising
firms struggle to keep their merger on track.
When the world's second and third-largest ad groups
announced a merger last July, it sparked talk from rivals, led
by Martin Sorrell, the boss of current leader London-based WPP
, that the U.S. and French firms could lose clients and
talented staff as a result.
Now, with the deal's closing delayed at least six months
because of regulatory issues, and relations so tense between the
two that they haven't been able to solve a seven-month dispute
over who becomes new finance chief, Sorrell has been boasting
about being successful in winning business from them and
poaching their staff.
Several large contracts, including Vodafone's $1
billion global media and buying account, moved hands from
Omnicom to WPP in April.
On Wednesday, Microsoft announced it was moving its
multibillion-dollar ad and media business from Publicis and WPP
to Japan's Dentsu Aegis and U.S. Interpublic.
Others to move away from Publicis or Omnicom in recent weeks
include food maker Danone, pharma group GSK, electronics firm
Sony, and retailer Marks & Spencer.
In the ad business, accounts do change hands quite regularly
- in the case of some companies every few years - and there are
often reviews and pitches for the business when contracts come
to the end of their terms. Also, none of the clients who have
jumped ship have publicly blamed the merger.
Omnicom CFO Randall Weisenburger noted on an earnings call
last week that swings in the business, such as the Vodafone
loss, are quite normal. "Each quarter you get one or two big
wins or one or two big losses," he said.
And the wins are not all in WPP's favour. Publicis prevailed
against WPP on a contract with food company ConAgra in February
and its BBH agency expanded its role with British Airways at the
expense of WPP's Ogilvy in March.
Nevertheless Publicis and Omnicom face the unenviable task
of defending contracts, including the multibillion dollar
account of tech giant Samsung and the U.S. account
of the leading brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev, maker of
Budweiser beer, amid questions about whether the merger plan
will fall apart.
Among any client's biggest concerns will be whether they get
the attention and quality of service they want from staff and
management who will be wondering if the merger will happen and
what lies ahead for them whether it goes ahead or not. Critical
is whether there will be changes in the ad agency teams they
work with, consultants, analysts, and rival ad executives said.
"There is more than $4 billion in review for the combined
company counting major accounts like Samsung that could change
hands," Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser said.
"Publicis and Omnicom lost contracts worth $1.5 billion from
four accounts in one week in April," he said. "It's somewhat bad
luck on timing, but does raise some questions as to if it's more
than bad luck."
CHAMPAGNE TOASTS
As they feted the deal signing with champagne in Paris last
summer, Omnicom CEO 's John Wren and Publicis' CEO Maurice Levy
said their "merger of equals" would enable them to better
compete with the likes of Google and Facebook
who dominate the digital ad space, which accounts for nearly a
quarter of global marketing spend.
Greater scale was supposed to give the new group better
bargaining power in buying space for ads on TV, the web, and
print at a time when many global brands are looking to cut costs
on advertising.
But uncertainty over the deal grew last week after the two
CEOs gave different reasons for the closing's delay.
The deal still requires various regulatory approvals,
including antitrust approval in China, and agreement from
European authorities to a structure that would see the merged
company have its domicile in the Netherlands and tax residency
in the UK.
The two sides are also locked in a dispute over who should
be chief financial officer. Whoever takes the CFO role will
determine how the new company will operate, hewing either to
Publicis' centralized structure or Omnicom's less controlling
approach to subsidiaries.
Still, some experts said that the merger of the two holding
companies wasn't a big issue for many clients.
Judy Neer, president and CEO of Pile and Company, a
consulting firm that helps companies with their marketing
relationships, said many of her clients weren't concerned about
the merger provided it didn't impact the specific ad agency
subsidiaries they deal with.
One insider at Omnicom acknowledged that the deal had not
been useful as a tool to recruit clients, but nor were clients
citing it as a reason for reviewing contracts either.
A person familiar with the thinking of one big consumer
brand which recently moved its global account from Publicis to
WPP said it had not been put off by the merger, but that WPP had
offered more attractive and efficient terms.
Another person at a multinational which recently moved its
media buying account from Omnicom to WPP, said Omnicom had in
recent months failed to maintain the relationship, that WPP was
better in certain areas including digital, and that the company
couldn't see the benefits to the Omnicom-Publicis merger.
"No one explained what synergies were in it for us," the
person said.
POACHING TALENT
One of the biggest accounts to come up for grabs in recent
years is the creative, digital and media business of Samsung
Electronics. Starcom MediaVest Group and Leo Burnett, units of
Publicis, currently have much of the work with other agencies
doing parts.
According to Ad Age, Samsung spent $4.35 billion on
advertising in 2012. Exane BNP analyst Charles Bedouelle said
the account could be worth around 2 percent of Publicis revenues
and said the review indicates how big companies are
consolidating their work across countries and sectors as they
look to save on costs. "WPP excels at this game," he said citing
the firm's size and structure.
Other battlegrounds expected include Spain's Telefonica
, which is reviewing some $300 million in advertising
contracts, most of which are now with Publicis.
WPP had the highest rate of comparable revenue growth of the
big four agencies in the first quarter, with the fourth-largest
IPG in second place, Omnicom third and Publicis fourth.
Retaining talent is also a worry for Publicis and Omnicom.
WPP's Sorrell has said that for every one member of staff he
has lost to the merging group, his firm has attracted four in
return. Both IPG boss Michael Roth and Yannick Bollore, head of
the fifth-biggest ad group Havas, said they had seen
opportunities to lure staff away from the two. Havas recently
won an account from Gulf airline Emirates from Publicis.
"Six months ago or four months ago, I was receiving resumes
from young executives," Bollore told an analyst conference call
on March 20. "Now for the last two or three weeks, I don't know
if something happened inside Publicis-Omnicom, but I'm starting
to receive some resumes from very high senior managers."
Still Omnicom's Wren said on the firm's earnings call last
week that its talent base is "very stable" and pointed to a
recent big hire: Peter Sherman, Omnicom's new executive vice
president, who left WPP'S JWT Worldwide.
(Editing by Martin Howell)