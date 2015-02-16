BRIEF-Hyvision System signs contract worth 4.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 4.0 billion won contract with a China partner to provide CCM(Compact Camera Module) inspection equipment in Nanchang, China
PARIS Feb 16 French ad agency Publicis said on Monday it had opened exclusive talks to buy press agency Relaxnews for 15 million euros ($17 million) with the aim to reach a deal by April.
Publicis said the offer corresponded to 9.58 euros per share, representing a premium of 63 percent over Relaxnews' closing price of 5.86 euros on Monday.
Through a partnership with French news agency Agence France-Presse, Relaxnews provides leisure news and content for media, brands, e-commerce websites and blogs.
($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alexandria Sage.)
* Says it signed a 4.0 billion won contract with a China partner to provide CCM(Compact Camera Module) inspection equipment in Nanchang, China
* Says it proposes to change company name to IGis System Co.,LTD from Kyung Bong Co.,LTD