PARIS Oct 23 French advertising group Publicis
said organic sales growth was a disappointing 1.0
percent in the third quarter, blaming mainly its focus on "other
plans" - a reference to this year's failed merger with
U.S.-based Omnicom.
"We are at the end of this cycle and very confident of the
future," Chairman and Chief Executive Maurice Levy said in a
statement, but he told reporters the third quarter result "does
not match market expectations or our own".
"There are a number of factors behind this, mainly the fact
that management was too focused on other plans and not enough on
the short-term performance and growth," he added.
Levy also warned that full-year 2014 organic growth would be
"not very different from the first nine months", when it was 1.5
percent. At the start of this year he had promised 4 percent.
Publicis' third-quarter performance compares badly with
those of rivals that have reported so far. U.S-based Interpublic
delivered 6.3 percent organic growth and Omnicom scored
6.5 percent.
In September, Publicis shook up its management to prepare
for life after the Omnicom deal fell through, parting company
with its chief operating officer and teeing up the eventual
departure of 72-year-old Levy himself.
In its September statement, the company reaffirmed its 2018
targets and said it would present a strategic plan to investors
in October. On Thursday, the company set a tentative date of
Nov. 7 for that presentation.
On a consolidated basis, including acquisitions but
stripping out currency effects, revenue growth in the third
quarter was 4.4 percent. It would have been 4.6 percent had
exchange rates remained constant.
Other factors that dragged on the company's performance
included the tough economic conditions in some emerging markets
and in Europe, it said.
Its Razorfish digital agency also had problems with reduced
business from two major accounts, those with Motorola and
Blackberry, but despite this the digital division continued to
increase its share of overall revenue, climbing 9.1 percent in
the first nine months while analogue business fell 3.1 percent.
The $35 billion merger with Omnicom would have seen the
pairing overtake WPP as the world's biggest advertising
company. It fell apart over leadership conflicts that deepened
during delays to tax and antitrust approvals.
