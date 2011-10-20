* Q3 organic growth ahead of market forecast at 6.4 pct
* 2011 margins to be "comparable" to 2010 - CEO
* Major companies not slashing ad budgets for 2012 - CEO
* Publicis shares fall 3.6 pct
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Oct 20 Advertising agency Publicis
said it expected its growth to slow in the fourth
quarter, dragged down by Europe's sovereign debt crisis and
persistent worries about the U.S. economy.
The world's biggest ad group by revenue posted
forecast-beating 6.4 percent third-quarter organic sales growth
on Thursday as revenue grew across all regions helped by strong
demand for digital ads.
Chief Executive Maurice Levy said there was a climate of
"uncertainty and worry" but said major clients were not slashing
their ad budgets for next year.
"I don't see any signs that we are entering into a
recessionary cycle," he said. "Some advertisers are being a bit
more cautious, but the Olympic Games, European football
championships and the U.S. presidential election are all going
to be positives for consumer spending next year."
Levy added that Publicis would end up with annual operating
margins this year "comparable" to 2010 even after margins
deteriorated in the first six months because of higher spending
on salaries, technology and its expansion in digital ads.
Investors have been concerned about the company's ability to
keep improving profitability as it pursues growth in emerging
markets and digital, pushing the shares lower after results in
July showed an erosion.
"We should see margins improve in the second half of this
year, which will allow us to erase the negative effects on our
margins in the first half," Levy said. "What happens in the last
weeks of the year will be crucial."
Shares of Publicis were down 3.6 percent by 0751 GMT, while
the French blue-chip CAC 40 index was down 1.4 percent.
UBS analyst Tamsin Garrity raised concerns in a note that
the market consensus on annual margins was too ambitious since
it implied that profitability in the second half would have to
rise by up to 100 basis points.
"The stock has had a decent run into these numbers, so we
see some risk investors take profits given the risk of news flow
deteriorating," Garrity said.
Revenue in the third quarter was 1.42 billion euros ($1.96
billion), giving organic growth of 6.4 percent, compared with a
consensus forecast of 5.6 percent cited in analysts' reports.
Quarterly profits were not disclosed.
North America revenues grew 5.5 percent to 685 million
euros, with Europe up 6.5 percent at 427 million in the third
quarter, while Asia and Latin America expanded even more
quickly.
U.S.-based rival Omnicom has already reported
profits ahead of expectations, whetting investors' appetites
ahead of results from the world's biggest ad agency, WPP
, and U.S.-based Interpublic .
With ad agency performance largely linked to the economic
cycle, investors have been wary of the sector in recent months
for fear that Europe's sovereign debt crisis and persistent
unemployment in the United States and elsewhere would slow
consumer spending.
Publicis shares are down about 9 percent since early July,
while WPP's are off 18 percent and Omnicom's down 12 percent.
Market research firms, including Publicis-owned Zenith
Optimedia, predict the global ad market will grow roughly 5
percent next year.
Levy said that pace sounded about right, adding that
Publicis would aim to outperform the market in 2012 and 2013
both in terms of growth and profit margins.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James
Regan and Will Waterman)