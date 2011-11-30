Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Board had raised members retirement age to 75 in June
* All board members have a new four-year mandate (Adds detail)
PARIS Nov 30 French advertising group Publicis said on Wednesday it had renewed the mandates of all the members of its management board, including that of chairman and chief executive Maurice Levy.
The mandates, that expire at the end of November, were renewed for another four-year period, the company said.
In June, Publicis raised the retirement age of its board members by five years to 75. Levy will turn 70 in February. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Dan Lalor)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)