PARIS Jan 24 General Motors said on Tuesday it had selected Carat, part of British advertising group Aegis, to handle its global media planning and buying, in a blow to incumbent France's Publicis.

The GM account, worth a total $3 billion according to analysts, puts Carat at the helm of all GM global planning and buying duties for consumer-facing media, which includes broadcast, digital and social media, GM said in a statement.

"Aegis was only handling European duties until now. Publicis is the main loser, as it managed $2bn before," Exane BNP analysts said in a note, estimating the contract loss would cut 1 percent from Publicis's 2012 earnings per share.

In a separate statement, Publicis played down the loss of the contract, which was held by its unit Starcom, saying it represented "less than 0.5 percent of Publicis Groupe revenue on a full-year basis.

"Starcom is working on a great deal of new business and will continue to grow. Publicis Groupe will serve GM on other fronts," it added. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic,Dominique Vidalon)