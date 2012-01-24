PARIS Jan 24 General Motors said
on Tuesday it had selected Carat, part of British advertising
group Aegis, to handle its global media planning and
buying, in a blow to incumbent France's Publicis.
The GM account, worth a total $3 billion according to
analysts, puts Carat at the helm of all GM global planning and
buying duties for consumer-facing media, which includes
broadcast, digital and social media, GM said in a statement.
"Aegis was only handling European duties until now. Publicis
is the main loser, as it managed $2bn before," Exane BNP
analysts said in a note, estimating the contract loss would cut
1 percent from Publicis's 2012 earnings per share.
In a separate statement, Publicis played down the loss of
the contract, which was held by its unit Starcom, saying it
represented "less than 0.5 percent of Publicis Groupe revenue on
a full-year basis.
"Starcom is working on a great deal of new business
and will continue to grow. Publicis Groupe will serve GM on
other fronts," it added.
